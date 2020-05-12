KELOLAND Media Group to host congressional town hall

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in every corner of KELOLAND are feeling the effects of COVID-19. Small businesses are struggling as are farmers and ranchers.

Many are turning to the federal government for help. But what help is out there and how can you get it?

South Dakota’s congressional delegation will join us for a live Town Hall meeting to bring you those answers. Join us Monday, May 18 at 7 p.m. Central time to hear from U.S. Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds along with Rep. Dusty Johnson.

You can watch on KELOLAND TV, on KELOLAND.com or our KELOLAND News App as they answer your questions. Submit your concerns in the form below.

You never know; your question could be included in the conversation.

