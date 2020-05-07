KELOLAND man using 3D printers to give back during pandemic

Breaking News
COVID-19 update: South Dakota death toll up to 31, active cases at 846 as 698 new test results announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg School District employee has turned an interest in 3D printing into a way to give back to medical professionals.

On top of his full-time job, Travis Lape is printing visors and face shields for people in KELOLAND and across the country. He started with one printer and is now up to seven thanks to donations. The printers are working around the clock and have already produced dozens of shields.

“I’m going to be able to bring them back to our school district and use them with kids in our school when this all settles down,” Lape said.

If you’d like to help you can email Lape at lape.travis@gmail.com.

