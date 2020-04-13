Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother passes away after battle with COVID-19

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is shown during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif. Towns says his mother is hospitalized and in a medically-induced coma after contracting the new coronavirus. Towns talked about his mother’s condition Wednesday, March 25, 2020, on his Instagram page and urged his followers to take COVID-19 seriously and practice social distancing. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A spokesperson for the family of Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother has died after a battle with COVID-19.

In late-March, the Timberwolves star had announced that she was in a medically-induced coma as she fought the disease.

Now Towns’ family says it is “heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications from coronavirus.”

The family’s statement says Jackie died on Monday after battling the virus for more than a month.

“The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength, a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”

They say they are grateful for the healthcare workers who took care of her — and helped Karl Sr. recover — at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center on the east coast.

They are requesting privacy at this time.