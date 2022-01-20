K-12 schools report more than 2,000 active COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There were nearly 1,200 COVID-19 cases in South Dakota K-12 schools reported in the past week with 2,166 active infections.

That’s according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s data from last week (Jan. 9 through Jan. 15). K-12 schools also reported the highest number of both confirmed (806) and probable (393) COVID-19 cases for the 2021-2022 school year. Last week was the first time the state reported more than 400 cases in a single week.

So far during the 2021-22 school year, there have been 6,769 K-12 students and 1,701 K-12 staff who have reported a positive COVID-19 case. There have been 6,304 recoveries.

In South Dakota’s colleges, universities and technical colleges, there are 499 active COVID-19 cases. For last week (Jan. 9-15), 165 confirmed cases and 70 probable cases were reported.

Fourteen of 15 higher education schools are dealing with more than three active COVID-19 cases. There have been 929 student COVID-19 infections and 352 staff COVID-19 infections with 782 recoveries in the state’s higher education institutions.