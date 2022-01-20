K-12 schools report more than 2,000 active COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There were nearly 1,200 COVID-19 cases in South Dakota K-12 schools reported in the past week with 2,166 active infections. 

That’s according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s data from last week (Jan. 9 through Jan. 15). K-12 schools also reported the highest number of both confirmed (806) and probable (393) COVID-19 cases for the 2021-2022 school year. Last week was the first time the state reported more than 400 cases in a single week.  

So far during the 2021-22 school year, there have been 6,769 K-12 students and 1,701 K-12 staff who have reported a positive COVID-19 case. There have been 6,304 recoveries. 

In South Dakota’s colleges, universities and technical colleges, there are 499 active COVID-19 cases. For last week (Jan. 9-15), 165 confirmed cases and 70 probable cases were reported. 

Fourteen of 15 higher education schools are dealing with more than three active COVID-19 cases. There have been 929 student COVID-19 infections and 352 staff COVID-19 infections with 782 recoveries in the state’s higher education institutions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 