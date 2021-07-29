‘Just one less thing to worry about’: One week after Sanford’s vaccine requirement announcement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been one week since Sanford Health announced it would be requiring all employees to get vaccinated. Since then, both the Mayo Clinic and U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs have also announced vaccine requirements.

Sanford Health already requires employees to get their flu shots each year, but now employees will also have to get the COVID-19 vaccine by November first.

Sharon Kluck works in the Dakota Food Court in the Sanford Medical Center. She was happy when Sanford announced every employee will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I mean, people are very understanding that they need to wear their mask and have been good about, you know, using the hand sanitizer, but I think this is just going to make it a lot better so hopefully someday we can get rid of the mask wearing, you know,” Kluck said. “We’re all kind of tired of wearing it.”

She wasn’t the only employee who felt that way.

“With having the vaccine, I know that our environment is going to be much safer; safer environment for all involved, our patients, staff, guests that come,” Constance Campbell, learning and development specialist for the Sanford nutrition department said.

Dr. Joshua Crabtree, the vice president for Sanford Clinic in the Sioux Falls region, says he believes the vaccine requirement is the right decision for both staff and patients.

“I largely have heard very positive things,” Crabtree said. “It’s been refreshing, honestly, to hear the positive things and I think there were a subset within that population that was like, finally, finally we’ve made this decision.”

“I feel so much better about knowing that everyone is going to be vaccinated so I think it will be just one less thing to worry about every day,” Kluck said.

Sanford employees are able to be exempt from the vaccine requirement for medical or religious reasons.