Juniper Apothecary now selling face masks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Apothecary stores specialize in drugs and medicine, and while there’s no remedy for COVID-19, they’re finding another way to help treat the community.

Matt Paulson is a local entrepreneur, and his latest investment might be his most valuable.

“We are selling KN95 masks to the public and small businesses,” Paulson said.

He’s helping Joshua & Brittany Sopko, owners of Juniper Apothecary, become a hub for face masks.

“So the KN95 masks have been really popular. It allows the community to move around a little bit safer so that’s been really good for us,” Joshua Sopko said.

Each mask is sold at cost for $3.29. That means the money goes toward covering the costs to make and sell the masks.

“This isn’t profiteering or trying to make a bunch of money off masks. It’s, the community needed masks and we’re trying to sell them as cheaply as we can,” Paulson said.

They’re given to medical staff and first responders at no cost, and they’ve also made donations to several nonprofits. As of today, they’ve sold around 11,000 masks and just got another 15,000 in stock.

And as they continue to keep their doors open, they’re looking to help other businesses re-open theirs.

“It’s been really cool to see the business owners that have been coming in to buy them for their employees or their customers, so it’s allowed them to kind of re-open their doors,” Sopko said.

“We are happy to be that channel to provide masks to businesses that need them, Paulson said.

“It feels go to know that we genuinely helped people, we didn’t make any money doing it, we put a lot of time in and some good stuff happened,” Paulson said.

The stores new hours go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. You can also buy the masks from their online store.