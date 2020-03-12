Johnson: Important government takes COVID-19 pandemic seriously

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — Lawmakers in the nation’s capital are focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday on a financial package to help workers and businesses who are hit by the virus. South Dakota’s lone member of the House is encouraging people not to panic but to take this illness seriously.

“The reality is we want to be responsible; we want to be proactive. We need people in communities to be taking greater actions then they’re taking today. From social distancing to trying to avoiding large events that is the way we are going to blunt the impact of this infectious disease,” Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) said.

KELOLAND News asked the South Dakota delegation for interviews on Thursday.

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) Tweeted about the situation: