Isolation plan in the works for COVID-19 patients in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is on track for COVID-19 cases to peak in mid-May and officials are working on an isolation plan for patients who test positive.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says at this point, six percent of cases are requiring hospitalization. He says that is an important figure to monitor to ensure the health care systems don’t get overwhelmed.

Data he shared shows Sioux Falls is at 588 cases per capita. He said that is a number the city watches closely along with hospitalization rate and active cases.

TenHaken says city is isolating “a couple dozen” homeless people in hotels around Sioux Falls

Public Health Director Jill Franken said there are a variety of different needs and solutions the city is looking at for an isolation or recovery center. Hotel rooms can work for single patients; the city is also working on access to places for entire families or multiple people who might need assistance.

The city plans to have ‘complete’ isolation plan in place by Friday for those who test positive and aren’t able to quarantine away from their families.

TenHaken reminds residents the no-lingering ordinance has been extended to May 15 in Sioux Falls.

That comes as the city is rolling out a new SOAR (Supporting Operations and Resiliency) program for businesses. The program provides COVID-19 best practices, media support, Zoom communication, tipline response and investigation services.

TenHaken says it is in businesses best interest to take the virus seriously and take measures to protect employees and customers.

With nicer weather in the forecast, the mayor encourages people to get outside for exercise, while practicing social distancing. He says his 100 miles in 100 days initiative “has taken off.”

