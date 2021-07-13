Iowans will soon have access to free, take-home COVID-19 test kits

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans will soon have access to free, self-administered COVID-19 tests for use at home as the last drive-through Test Iowa sites close down around the state.

Beginning Friday, Iowans will be able to pick up a COVID-19 test kit from a site in their community or have one sent to their home for free. The tests will use saliva samples instead of the nasal swab that was done at drive-through Test Iowa sites. Each kit will include step-by-step instructions on how to activate the test, collect the sample, return it to the State Hygienic Lab and receive results.

The current Test Iowa website will be updated to help Iowans request test kits and find them in their community. A locator tool will show where test kits can be picked up at 125 sites throughout the state.

In June, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced it would start closing the drive-through Test Iowa sites across the state. The last Test Iowa locations in Des Moines and Davenport will remain open through Friday, July 16 at 4 p.m.

The Test Iowa program was launched in April 2020 as the pandemic reached its first peak in Iowa. Test Iowa has processed more than 540,000 PCR COVID-19 tests since it began. The number of tests per day has waned as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in Iowa have declined.