Iowa virus cases jump more than 15% to 2,902 on Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – State health officials say the number of cases of coronavirus in Iowa increased more than 15% on Sunday to 2,902.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that 389 additional cases of COVID-19 and one additional death related to the virus had been confirmed. The state has now reported 75 deaths linked to the virus.

The person who died was an adult between the ages of 61 and 80 from Muscatine County. For most people, coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some people, the virus can cause more severe illness and death.

