Iowa to reopen restaurants, salons, barber shops and gyms

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Restaurants, salons, barber shops and gyms in Iowa will be allowed to reopen Friday under new health rules intended to slow the coronavirus.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that she’s lifting an order that closed restaurants in 22 counties, including the largest metropolitan areas. She says she’ll also allow fitness centers, salons, tattoo parlors, barber shops and massage therapists to resume business statewide.

The order came as Reynolds and the state’s medical director took steps to self-isolate after potential exposure to the virus at the White House last week. And deaths from the virus surged again on Wednesday, surpassing 300.

Find Iowa COVID-19 case information online.

