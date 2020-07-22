Iowa surpasses 800 COVID-19 deaths as cases keep climbing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – State health reports show Iowa has surpassed 800 COVID-19 deaths as confirmed cases continue to climb. The state health department’s virus tracking site showed that as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, there had been 10 more deaths reported in the previous 24 hours.

That brought the state’s total deaths to 808 since the beginning of the outbreak. The site also shows another 374 cases confirmed from Tuesday to Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 39,793.

As of Wednesday morning, 224 people were hospitalized for the virus – higher than what had been seen in recent weeks, but still far lower than the state’s peak of 417 on May 6.

