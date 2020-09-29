Iowa State Health Department keeping an eye on coronavirus positivity rates in rural counties

Coronavirus

by: KELOLAND News

Posted:

In Iowa, the state health department is monitoring elevated positivity rates in rural counties, especially in the northwest part of the state.

Sioux County currently has the highest 14-day average positivity rate in the state at nearly 28%, neighboring Lyon and Osceola Counties are both above 20%, and some other counties in the surrounding area top 15%. Governor Kim Reynolds says what they are seeing in rural counties is different than what more populated counties have experienced.

“Rather than positivity cases really being driven by young adults and those under the age of 40 new COVID cases in northwest Iowa and other small counties are more evenly distributed across age groups,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said.

