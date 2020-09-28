Iowa reports over 600 confirmed coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa is reporting more than 600 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and two additional deaths.

The state Department of Public Health on Monday reported 611 confirmed cases in the 24 hours since Sunday morning, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 86,840. The two additional deaths brought the number of confirmed coronavirus deaths to 1,317 people.

On Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new emergency proclamation that extends bar closures in Johnson and Story counties for at least another week. Those counties are home to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University and have seen a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases.

