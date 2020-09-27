Iowa reports another 804 positive COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa health officials say the state confirmed another 804 positive COVID-19 cases and four more deaths as of Sunday morning.
Iowa currently has confirmed 1,315 COVID-19 deaths and 86,229 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said it is adding the results of nearly 27,000 antigen tests to the state’s coronavirus website this weekend. The tests were conducted at long-term care facilities in September.
Of the nearly 27,000 antigen test results included in the update, about 300 are positive for the virus. The state on Sunday was reporting a 11.1% positivity rate in cases.
