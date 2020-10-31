Iowa reports another 2,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus continues to rise in Iowa, with more than 2,800 additional cases reported Saturday.
In addition to the 2,823 new cases of COVID-19, the state reported 10 more deaths. All told, Iowa has reported 127,357 confirmed cases and 1,715 deaths since the pandemic began.
The state also reported alarmingly high positivity rates in dozens of counties. The statewide 14-day positivity rate of 13.4% is nearly three times higher than the World Health Organization recommends as a benchmark for reopening. Nine counties have 14-day positivity rates higher than 20%.
Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Iowa reports another 2,823 confirmed COVID-19 casesDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus continues to rise in Iowa, with more than 2,800 additional cases reported Saturday.
- Deadwood police investigating fatal shooting at Buffalo-Bodega ComplexDEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found with a gunshot wound at 662 Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
- COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,434 total new cases; Death toll rises to 425; Active cases at 14,374PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Ten new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Saturday as South Dakota surpassed more than 14,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s update.