Iowa reports 793 more coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Health officials are reporting 793 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths in Iowa.

The new reports say new positive cases that had been reported as of 10 a.m. Saturday brought the total to 73,547 since the pandemic began. Among those case, 52,932 people have recovered and 1,216 have died.

Health officials are reporting an 8.8% positivity rate over the last 14 days. But four Iowa counties report a positivity rate greater than 15% over the last 14 days. The high rate allows public schools in Sioux, Lyon, Bremer and Plymouth counties to apply for a waiver to provide 100% virtual learning.

