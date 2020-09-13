Iowa reports 793 more coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Health officials are reporting 793 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths in Iowa.
The new reports say new positive cases that had been reported as of 10 a.m. Saturday brought the total to 73,547 since the pandemic began. Among those case, 52,932 people have recovered and 1,216 have died.
Health officials are reporting an 8.8% positivity rate over the last 14 days. But four Iowa counties report a positivity rate greater than 15% over the last 14 days. The high rate allows public schools in Sioux, Lyon, Bremer and Plymouth counties to apply for a waiver to provide 100% virtual learning.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Iowa reports 793 more coronavirus cases, 8 more deathsDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Health officials are reporting 793 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths in Iowa.
- Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rulesCoronavirus infections in the Dakotas are growing faster than anywhere else in the nation, fueling impassioned debates over masks and personal freedom after months in which the two states avoided the worst of the pandemic.
- Minnesota reports 929 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deathsMINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota heath officials are reporting 929 positive COVID-19 tests and nine additional deaths.
© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.