Iowa reports 35,002 coronavirus cases, 750 deaths in state

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The number of coronavirus cases in Iowa is now over 35,000. The Iowa Department of Public Health said the number of cases of COVID-19 grew to 35,002 at 10 a.m. Sunday. That is 503 higher than Saturday’s total.

There have now been a total of 750 deaths in the state linked to the coronavirus. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. Of the 35,002 people who have tested positive for the virus, 26,206 have recovered.

