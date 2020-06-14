Iowa reports 328 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death linked to virus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa health officials say the state has 328 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death linked to the coronavirus.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Sunday that the state had a total of 23,879 cases of COVID-19 and 651 deaths linked to the virus. Officials said that Saturday was the first day since April 6 that no additional deaths related to the coronavirus were reported.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

