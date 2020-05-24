Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 95 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 50; Active cases at 1,142

Iowa reports 17,213 virus cases, 449 deaths tied to COVID-19

Coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa health officials are reporting 263 more coronavirus cases and five additional deaths related to the virus outbreak in the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday there have now been 17,213 cases of COVID-19 and 449 deaths linked to the virus in the state. The new deaths were reported between Tuesday and Saturday.

For some infected people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness or death. But for most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.

