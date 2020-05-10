Breaking News
Sunday’s COVID-19 update: Active cases and recoveries rise

Iowa reports 11,959 virus cases, 265 deaths tied to COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – State health officials said 13 more people with COVID-19 have died in Iowa to give the state a total of 265 deaths.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday the number of coronavirus infections in the state grew by 287 to a total of 11,959 cases of COVID-19. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most infected people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

