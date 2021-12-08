Iowa reaches the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations so far for 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest information from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows COVID-19 case numbers and the death toll are accelerating and we are at a year-to-date-high for the number of patients hospitalized with the virus.

The IDPH update Tuesday is reporting 105 additional COVID-19 related deaths. Those deaths occurred between October 12 and December 1 but are just now being published.

That raises the death toll from COVID-19 in Iowa to 7,550 people since early 2020.

There are currently 777 people hospitalized with the virus in Iowa, with 185 of them being treated in intensive care. Those numbers are both up significantly since the last update from the IDPH 48 hours ago.

Of the COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 84.3% are unvaccinated.

The statewide average positive rate is now up to 12-percent for the last 14 days. In the last seven days alone, there were 11,207 new positive tests reported in the state.

The IDPH says 69.4% of Iowans 18 and older have been fully vaccinated.

