Iowa rate of new coronavirus cases ranks eighth-highest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa reported nearly 1,000 more coronavirus cases Sunday, and the state’s rate of positive cases remains high.

The state reported 910 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths as of Sunday morning to give Iowa 107,057 cases and 1,538 deaths since the pandemic began, according to Iowa’s online virus tracker.

An Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University showed that the state’s rate of new cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks registered at 456.16 and ranked eighth-highest among all the states on Saturday. The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa rose to 25.65% on Saturday.

