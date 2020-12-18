Iowa posts 1,095 new virus cases, no additional deaths

Coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa officials are reporting an additional 1,095 new virus cases over the previous 24 hours as virus spread continues to slow in the state.

Gov. Kim Reynolds this week relaxed restrictions on bars and restaurants, on social gatherings and sports events citing a slowdown in virus spread since mid-November.

The state reported 701 people in hospitals on Friday and 96 patients with COVID-19 admitted in the past 24 hours, both numbers lower than just a week ago. State health officials recorded no additional deaths on Friday. The state has reported 238 deaths since Monday. 

