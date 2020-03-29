Breaking News
22 new cases of COVID-19 brings South Dakota’s total to 90
Live Now
Watch the 1997 Boys State AA Championship

Iowa officials confirm 38 new COVID-19 cases, 4th death

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Iowa Locator

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa health officials have confirmed 38 more cases of the coronavirus and a fourth death.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that the state now has 336 positive cases, up from 299 on Saturday. The latest death was a Linn County resident between the ages of 61 and 80.

The virus has now been found in 50 of Iowa’s 99 counties. The new cases include 10 in Polk County, six in Linn County and four each in Johnson and Dubuque counties. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss