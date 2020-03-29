Iowa officials confirm 38 new COVID-19 cases, 4th death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa health officials have confirmed 38 more cases of the coronavirus and a fourth death.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that the state now has 336 positive cases, up from 299 on Saturday. The latest death was a Linn County resident between the ages of 61 and 80.

The virus has now been found in 50 of Iowa’s 99 counties. The new cases include 10 in Polk County, six in Linn County and four each in Johnson and Dubuque counties. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.