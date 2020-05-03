Iowa health officials report 528 new virus cases, 9 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa health officials reported 528 additional coronavirus cases and nine new deaths linked to COVID-19 to give the state a total of 9,169 cases.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that a total of 184 deaths have been reported in the state. Iowa has begun lifting restrictions on many businesses and churches in 77 counties where few cases of the virus have been reported.

More stringent rules remain in 22 counties, which include most of the state’s major cities. State health officials said Sunday that 77 percent of the new cases reported Sunday came from the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place.

