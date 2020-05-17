Iowa health officials report 351 deaths, 14,651 virus cases

Breaking News
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – State health officials reported five more deaths and 323 additional cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said 351 people have died from COVID-19 in the state and 14,651 have tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus. For some infected people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness or death.

But for most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.

