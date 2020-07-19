Iowa health official reports backlog of COVID-19 tests

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health officials said Sunday that a “significant number” of coronavirus tests were not reported over the weekend due to a backlog in the department’s electronic reporting system.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said its COVID-19 website will continue to update, and noted in a news release that reported daily case counts from last week will be adjusted as it processes the backlog.

Reports as of 10 a.m. Sunday, say the Iowa website had confirmed 661 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing to 38,564 the number of positive cases since the outbreak began. Seven additional COVID-19 deaths brought the state’s death toll to 792.

