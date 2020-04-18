Iowa has first prison coronavirus case; deaths rise to 74

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa prison system has had its first case of an inmate testing positive for the novel coronavirus. State officials confirmed the case Saturday as the number of cases statewide and COVID-19-death continues to rise.

The inmate had been transferred Thursday from Henry County to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. Reports say the inmate is in stable condition and in isolation while staff traces the inmate’s contacts.

The state Department of Public Health reported another 10 COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, increasing the total to 74, and up 15.6% since Friday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose 7.8%, to 2,513.

