Iowa Governor’s office lifts cap on virus testing at Dubuque site

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) – Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office has lifted a cap on the number of COVID-19 tests a Dubuque clinic will be able to perform.
Earlier this week, the governor’s office said Epic Health and Wellness could not conduct more than 100 tests per day. Officials said the clinic was not able to handle the volume of tests it was administering, leading to long lines and unusable samples.
On Friday, the governor’s office said the cap would be lifted but testing would be done only by appointment, starting Monday.
The governor’s spokeswoman said the clinic had cooperated in making scheduling changes to improve its testing procedures.
© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Iowa Governor’s office lifts cap on virus testing at Dubuque siteDUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) – Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office has lifted a cap on the number of COVID-19 tests a Dubuque clinic will be able to perform.
- Minnesota surpasses 50,000 positive COVID-19 casesMINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota has surpassed 50,000 positive COVID-19 tests. Health officials reported 805 positive tests on Saturday, bringing the state statewide total to 50,291. Health officials said 5,882 health care workers have tested positive for […]
- COVID-19 in SD: 105 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 122; Active cases at 876PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The latest COVID-19 case count for South Dakota.