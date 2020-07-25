Iowa Governor’s office lifts cap on virus testing at Dubuque site

Coronavirus

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) – Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office has lifted a cap on the number of COVID-19 tests a Dubuque clinic will be able to perform.

Earlier this week, the governor’s office said Epic Health and Wellness could not conduct more than 100 tests per day. Officials said the clinic was not able to handle the volume of tests it was administering, leading to long lines and unusable samples.

On Friday, the governor’s office said the cap would be lifted but testing would be done only by appointment, starting Monday.

The governor’s spokeswoman said the clinic had cooperated in making scheduling changes to improve its testing procedures. 

