Iowa governor to open movie theaters, zoos and soon bars

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is reopening movie theaters, museums, zoos and wedding reception venues on Friday.

Also reopening in time for Memorial Day activities are state campground restrooms, showers and cabins. Camping will be allowed for tents and all campers, but playgrounds, shelters and visitor centers remain closed.

Reynolds says bars can reopen next week at 50% capacity. She also says it’s time for summer school-sponsored activities such as softball and baseball to resume as of June 1. Reynolds says the state’s testing capability allows officials to track and respond to any outbreaks that may occur.

