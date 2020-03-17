Iowa Gov. Reynolds Issues a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — Governor Kim Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency that goes into effect Tuesday, March 17th at noon. It lasts through March 31st.

It takes significant steps to require social distancing and limit community spread of COVID-19.

This requires closing restaurants and bars to the general public, although it allows carry-out, drive-through, and delivery. Fitness centers, health clubs, gyms, and aquatic centers are closed, along with theaters, casinos, and gaming facilities. Planned large gatherings and events of more than 10 people must be canceled or postponed until the public health disaster is over.

This is section three of the declaration: