Iowa coronavirus hospitalizations hit new high; 26 more die

Coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Hospitalizations in Iowa continued to accelerate, reaching new highs with 777 people in hospitals and 164 additional people admitted in the past 24 hours.

Another record was set in the past 24 hours Wednesday with 182 people in intensive care with serious COVID-19 illness. Iowa doctors and hospital administrators have recently sounded alarms that increasing virus infections in the state will soon overwhelm hospitals if not reversed.

Many are already dealing with high rates of virus infections among hospital staff further reducing the ability to care for patients.

More than 2,800 new confirmed cases were identified Wednesday and 26 additional deaths, raising the state total to 1,781.

