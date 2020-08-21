Iowa coronavirus cases up 823 as state demands schools open

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa reported more than 800 new coronavirus cases, an indication the virus continues to spread as the state pushes forward with a demand that local school districts resume in-person classes.

The Iowa Department of Public Health daily count Friday shows 54,653 positive cases, an increase of 823 in the past 24 hours. Five additional deaths bring the state total to 1,017. Many school districts begin classes next week. The requirement that districts begin schools with children in classrooms has prompted the state teacher’s union and Iowa City school district officials to sue Gov. Kim Reynolds and the state’s top education official.

The lawsuit seeks to block enforcement of the return-to-school mandate. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3.

