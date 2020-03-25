1  of  2
Iowa announces 1st death linked to coronavirus outbreak

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced the state’s first death linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement Tuesday night, Reynolds identified the deceased as a resident of Dubuque County who was between 61 and 80 years old.

Reynolds and the Dubuque County Public Health Department said that no other information would be released about the individual.

The announcement came hours after a news conference in which Reynolds and a top state public health official said they had no plans to issue a “shelter in place” order like those in place in some neighboring states.

