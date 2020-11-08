Iowa adds another 4,249 coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa. (AP) – Iowa reported another 4,249 confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday as the outbreak tested hospitals.

The new cases recorded from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday brought the state’s total since the pandemic began to 148,391.

The number of deaths also increased by 14 to 1,829. Several long-term care facilities recorded added multiple outbreaks as of Saturday, including Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa, with 14 cases.

On Saturday, the state was reporting 901 hospitalizations, down from 912 on Friday. In the past 24 hours, 165 patients have been admitted. Also, there are 194 patients in the ICU, up from 188 on Friday.

