Iowa adds 99 virus deaths, positive cases exceed 250,000

Coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa public health officials have posted another 99 coronavirus related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 3,120.

The state this week modified the methodology for counting COVID-19 deaths and that added 399 deaths to the state total in the past three days. Iowa coronavirus positive cases increased by 2,246 Thursday pushing the state total to 251,028.

Hospitalizations and admissions are lower with 863 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Hospitalizations and new positive cases have been trending lower, giving health care officials hope that Iowa may have avoided a post-Thanksgiving surge. Concerns remain around Christmas and New Year holiday gathering activities.

