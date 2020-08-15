Iowa adds 832 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is reporting 832 new coronavirus cases for its second-largest single-day increase. The new cases brought the state’s total number of infections to 51,640 as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The state also added nine more deaths to bring the total to 973, according to health officials.

The number of infections is believed to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and experts believe people can have the virus without feeling sick. The only other day with more new cases was July 17, when there were 879. Both days had large numbers of tests processed.

