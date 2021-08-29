Inside KELOLAND: DOH officials answer questions about vaccine, discuss COVID-19 in schools

Coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week on a special “Inside KELOLAND: Health Beat” we have an update on COVID-19, as new cases, active cases and hospitalizations are rising across the state.

We have an update from South Dakota’s Health Secretary and State Epidemiologist and we’ll breakdown the latest numbers and find out what the rise in cases means…

Could we be headed back to where we were last fall?

Plus, a look at vaccination numbers and find out if we are making progress.

And through-out the show we will answer the questions you sent in. We’ll look at a variety of topics from the rise in cases to vaccines and dealing with the threat of COVID in schools.

Divide among the Districts:

Unvaccinated are the majority of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in South Dakota:

