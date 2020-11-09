Inside KELOLAND: COVID-19 Beyond the Numbers

Coronavirus

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
inside-keloland_512363520621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of South Dakota families have loved ones to COVID-19. Thousands more have had a family member whose been hospitalized with the virus… and all of those hospitalizations are not only taking a toll on families, but also on health care providers who are on the front line of the pandemic.

Over the next half hour we are going to go beyond the numbers, to look at how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting doctors, nurses and hospitals across KELOLAND.

We’ll take a look at challenges facing health care workers at one of the state’s smaller hospitals. We’ll also hear from two families who’ve lost loved ones to the virus.

