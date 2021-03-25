Increase in COVID-19 vaccine allocation coming to South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota will receive increased doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week.

According to the Department of Health, the state allocation will go up to 27,340. Below is the breakdown by type of vaccine:

Pfizer – 14,040

Moderna – 8,300

Janssen – 5,000

It pleases me to announce that our #COVID19 vaccine allocation for next week has increased to 27,340 doses. This means more shots in arms for South Dakotans!



Choose to get yours today: https://t.co/ocTsrDnqGf#SoDakVax — Kim Malsam-Rysdon (@sddohkmr) March 25, 2021

In addition to the more than 27,000 doses given to the state, people are also able to get vaccines at pharmacies across the state.

As more vaccine becomes available, the Department of Health is working to answer questions about it.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon and state epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton shared answers to questions from KELOLAND viewers in a recent Inside KELOLAND; watch that online now.

In addition, the DOH has put together a document to answer some of the more common questions about the vaccines. Review that information in the document posted above.