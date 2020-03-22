In this together: downtown businesses grateful for customer support

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The COVID-19 outbreak has taken on a toll on many people in different ways, from the cancellation of church and schools to businesses having to figure out their new normals.

It’s a time of uncertainty.

“Everyday when we come in, we’re not really sure what we’re going to walk into,” Lisa Esser, owner of Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza said.

For small business owners, the social distancing practices of the COVID-19 pandemic aren’t easy.

“Obviously foot traffic numbers are down, which we totally understand. We want everyone to be safe and to take all precautions. We are taking all precautions here as well in the store if you do stop in,” Chelsea Giebb, owner of Chelsea’s Boutique said.

The new normal for businesses includes a shift in the way they serve their customers.

“We’re running an awesome gift card sale right now, a discount on that, and we’re actually doing it through Venmo so it’s super easy for people to be able to, everyone has Venmo on their phone now, so an easy way to either shop online or come into the store and get a discount on a gift card with that,” Giebb said.

Chelsea Giebb, owner of Chelsea’s Boutique, says they also hosted a Facebook Live video yesterday to keep customers entertained and let them shop online.

Farther down Phillip’s Avenue, you’ll find Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza, where the owners have seen an increase in a particular dining option.

“Pizza is one of the number one deliverable foods in America, so I think we’re really fortunate for that because we’ve got a lot of people that are continuing to order from us or now newly ordering form us,” Esser said.

For small businesses like Chelsea’s Boutique and Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza, the need for customers is personal, too.

That’s why both owners are grateful for the all of the support they’ve continued to see during these tough times.

“People have been showing up. They continue to support and they’re bringing friends and they’re buying gift cards and they’re ordering. So, we can’t thank people enough for keeping our family in business,” Essers said.

“We are strong. We will all get through this together. I know things are hard and they’re tough, but so are we. We’re resilient and we’re going to have a lot of battle scars and wounds coming out of this, but we’ll get through it and we’ll get through it together,” Giebb said.