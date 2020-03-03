I’m sick. Do I have the new Coronavirus?

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The United States now has six deaths due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention also reports the virus has spread to 10 states as of March 3, 2020.

COVID-19 is a type of coronavirus. Other typical coronaviruses are the common cold and pneumonia.

What are the symptoms?

How is it spread?

The CDC says on its website, “The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in the community (“community spread”) in some affected geographic areas. Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.”

Unless you’ve been to China or come into contact with someone who has the virus, you should not have COVID-19.

As of March 3, 2020, there are no confirmed cases in KELOLAND except the quarantine unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

How do I tell the difference between this virus and others?

Telling the difference between coronaviruses can be difficult. Since COVID-19 is in the same family as the common cold and pneumonia, a lot of symptoms overlap. The main differences for COVID-19 are fever and trouble breathing.

How can I prevent myself from getting COVID-19?

The CDC includes many resources on its COVID-19 page including information on prevention.

Local doctors say washing your hands is always an important step in preventing any illness. But do you know the proper hand-washing technique?

