ICU bed update at South Dakota’s largest hospitals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Department of Health is reporting 250 people are in South Dakota hospitals with COVID-19.

The last time that many patients were hospitalized with the virus was on Jan. 13, 2021. 73 patients are in intensive care.

These charts show who is using the beds in South Dakota’s three largest ICUs at Avera McKennan, Sanford USD Medical Center and Monument Health in Rapid City.

Red shows the percentage of staffed ICU beds with COVID-19 patients. At Avera, which is on the left, 60% of ICU beds are being used for coronavirus patients.

Blue shows the percentage patients being treated for other things.

Green shows the percentage of staffed adult ICU beds available. At last report, less than 10% were open at Avera and Monument.