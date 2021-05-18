Hy-Vee to no longer require vaccinated customers, employees to wear masks

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA (KELO)– On Tuesday, Hy-Vee announced it will no longer required fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings in its stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances.

Face coverings, will continue to be strongly recommended for the store’s customers who are not fully vaccinated and will still be required for employees who are not fully vaccinated.

In a news release, Hy-Vee said it will continue to implement its extra safety and sanitization procedures, which have been in place since the pandemic began. The company will maintain its Plexiglass barriers at all manned check stands, self checkout stations, pharmacy counters, customer service counters and convenience store checkouts. Social distancing signage will remain up where lines tend to form and extra hand sanitizer and cart wipes will remain stationed throughout stores.

Hy-Vee no longer requires appointments to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at its pharmacy locations, allowing people to get the vaccinate at their convenience. The company is also hosting pop-up vaccination clinics at community events and will continue its efforts to reach underserved populations.