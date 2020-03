SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has people clearing shelves of food at local grocery stores, including Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee is seeking temporary, part-time hourly employees to help with restocking as well as cleaning and sanitizing. The company is seeking help across the eight states it covers.

If you’re interested, you can click here to apply. You can also view available positions in your area by texting SMILES to 97211.