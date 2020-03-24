1  of  3
Huron, SD Mayor: We are in this battle together

Coronavirus

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Huron’s Mayor Paul Aylward says the community is very diverse. He said in a press release that 25% of Huron’s population is of different ethnicity.

Alyward says the City of Huron welcomes their diverse community, and community leaders continue to work with our different ethnic associations to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

This pandemic does not discriminate against anyone.

Mayor Paul Aylward – Huron, SD

The South Dakota Department of Health verified all positive COVID-19 cases in Beadle County are Caucasian.

We need to work together as a community, neighbor helping neighbor, Aylward said. The mayor also stated in the release that citizens should be social distancing and following the guidance from your elected officials and Center for Disease Control.

