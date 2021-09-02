Huron schools will require students and staff to wear masks

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Starting next week, students and staff in the Huron School District will be required to wear masks.

This comes after the Beadle County Covid-19 Task Force changed their position from “strongly recommend masking” to “strongly recommend changing to Threshold 3 – Yellow” for schools in Huron.

This threshold requires masking for students and staff.

The Huron School District says this is to keep classrooms safe for kids and teachers and reduce the pressure on the health care systems.