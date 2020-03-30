Huron mayor on COVID-19 fight: ‘We’ll get through this’

Even in the days of social distancing, people in the Huron area are finding ways to band together.

This weekend, cars made their way through neighborhoods as part of a prayer caravan, something recently organized by Shannon Gross.

“I feel like prayer is our best weapon right now,” Shannon Gross said.

Aside from an occasional prayer caravan, you’ll notice quiet streets in Huron.

It’s been over a week since city and county resolutions were passed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Volk: Are people taking the warnings and the social distancing seriously?

Aylward: I believe they are, for the most part. Most people that I’ve heard from are telling us that they think we did the right thing and that we need to make sure that we stop this virus.

Mayor Paul Aylward says a call center and a COVID-19 testing site are now set up in the county.

“We wanted to take the testing away from doctor’s offices, clinics, and hospital to get those people who may be positive away from the medical professionals so they aren’t infected,” Huron Mayor Paul Aylward.

The Mayor calls the situation tough, but he says so are the people.

“We’ll get through this,” Aylward said.

“Everyone is working together and just supporting their neighbors and the people around and it’s really a beautiful, beautiful thing,” Gross said.

In order to be tested in Beadle County you need a referral.

You can call your doctor or the call center at 605-353-6214.