Hundreds test positive at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Tyson Foods is looking into reports that China’s customs agency has suspended poultry imports from a Tyson facility in the United States after coronavirus cases were confirmed among its employees.

A Tyson spokesman said Sunday that the plant in question is in Springdale, Arkansas. The spokesman said that all global and U.S. health organizations agree that there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food.

The announcement out of China Sunday gave no details of the quantity of meat affected.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.